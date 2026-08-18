4 Things We Learned From Latest Unofficial Carolina Panthers Depth Chart

Every so often during the preseason, the Carolina Panthers drop an "unofficial" depth chart. Because the roster doesn't have to be trimmed to 53 players until the end of the month, this matters very little.

It does, however, provide a snapshot of where the depth chart is at this moment. It's not technically official, but it does come from the team, so it does lend some insight into their current thought process with certain players.

As always, there are several things to take away from the latest depth chart update.

Ja'Seem Reed still faces a very uphill battle

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ja'seem Reed (86) scores a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers obviously value special teams for the back end of the wide receiver depth chart. They value it so much that they're putting Brycen Tremayne, who provides most of his value on special teams, ahead of Ja'Seem Reed on the depth chart.

It's difficult to parse through which of the several backups on each of the three WR spots are leading, but it's clear here that Reed is behind Tremayne in the pecking order. It's unclear how much more he has to do, as he's had quite the training camp and preseason and is outplaying most WRs on the roster.

No changes at guard

The Panthers had a really awful day on offense against the Bills. Several things factored in, but none mattered more than the paper-thin guard rotation. Without Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, the guards were out of their element, and it tanked the whole offense.

But, nothing changed. The Panthers don't feel good about the players behind Chandler Zavala and Brady Christensen, both of whom started last week. Jake Curhan, Ja'Tyre Carter, and Isaia Glass did nothing to move the needle there.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is still on the outs

Currently, Darren Waller is the very last tight end on the depth chart because he hasn't played yet. He hasn't even truly practiced. Eventually, he will move up, and when he does, he is likely to replace Ja'Tavion Sanders as the third tight end.

Sanders was out there with the starters plenty on Sunday, and he failed to make enough of an impression to move up the depth chart. He's still firmly third behind Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, which doesn't bode well with Waller's arrival today.

Princely Umanmielen still isn't a starter

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) drills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Princely Umanmielen stepped into a starting role opposite Jaelan Phillips on Saturday. With Pat Jones sitting out and Nic Scourton suffering a torn ACL, Umanmielen stepped in and stepped up. He had three pressures and two hits in just a handful of snaps.

Yet, he's still not a starter. It wasn't enough for him to supplant the oft-injured Pat Jones, who is the current starter opposite Phillips. Clearly, the Umanmielen-Phillips pairing worked wonders, but the Panthers still need to see more.