Analyst reveals totally inaccurate draft needs for Carolina Panthers

Even at 6-5 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, the Carolina Panthers have major holes to fill in next year's draft. They're far from set at every position, and a few of them need quite a bit of help. They did a lot of good work in the offseason to improve, but that job is far from finished.

By Week 12, which happens tonight for the Panthers, we have a pretty good idea of what the Panthers will need to look for. One outlet has an idea, but their official list of draft needs is pretty inaccurate.

Panthers' draft needs list misses mark completely

According to Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, the Panthers need to address linebacker, quarterback, and center in the 2026 NFL draft. Only one of those is an actual need, and it may not even be the most pressing need of all.

The Panthers do need linebacker help. Trevin Wallace has been solid at times, but he's not a future star at the position. Christian Rozeboom has been serviceable sometimes, but he's not a long-term solution. They've been a decent pairing most of the time, but it's not going to elevate the defense.

Otherwise, this list is totally wrong. The Panthers don't need a quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft. There aren't a lot of good ones available, and even if the Panthers lose out, they won't pick high enough to get a good one.

With all due respect, Garrett Nussmeier or Carson Beck, who would be available at the Panthers' pick, are not remotely smart draft picks. Bryce Young has been up and down, but the best option is to let it ride with Dave Canales for year four and make a decision then. After that, they can sign, trade, or draft a replacement, but QB is so far down the list of needs right now.

Center is also not a need. While Cade Mays and Austin Corbett are both on one-year deals, they were last year and returned, so the Panthers will probably just re-sign one or both of them. They went to great pains to keep every offensive lineman from last year, so why wouldn't they do the same?

Instead of quarterback and center, the Panthers really should be targeting the following needs in order:

Edge rusher Safety Cornerback Offensive tackle

You could also argue that another wide receiver, a tight end, and maybe another defensive lineman would be smarter than adding a quarterback or center, too.

