Cam Newton goes scorched earth on Eagles, reignites feud with Gillie Da King

Cam Newton is never shy about voicing his takes on the modern-day NFL landscape, but he’s become notorious for his criticism of one team in particular, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Carolina Panthers QB has gone viral several times for his bold, blunt takes on the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles fans are passionate, and none more than Barstool Sports’ Gillie da King.

Cam Newton reignited the beef with the Barstool podcaster yesterday afternoon, when the latest episode of his 4th&1 show dropped, and Newton couldn’t wait to give his take on the matter.

He starts the episode off by giving suggestions about the Eagles' offseason, and then uses Gillie’s real name, “Nassir,” telling him that he should sign up to be the Mascot for the Eagles, who is formally named Swoop.

This comes after Gillie commented on Cam Newton walking out and striking the Keep Pounding drum that is always struck before Panthers home games. Gillie said, “So I guess you’re the mascot now, difference is when I walk my team out they win, my energy is different you're not a true fan.”

Unfortunately for the Eagles’ superfan, that comment didn’t hold up too well, as the Eagles shared the same fate as Carolina, losing in wild-card weekend.

Newton didn’t stop there; he also talked about Gillie’s relevance and how it’s contingent on the Eagles finding success or not, “I know it is hard for you to process this, as I know your relevance only is contingent on the success of the Philadelphia Eagles. I am disappointed that our growing admiration for each other over the last couple of months comes to an abrupt halt.”

Newton offered an intriguing perspective on this feud that has lasted for months. Newton declared that the feud is now “a closed casket.” He suggested that the back-and-forth that everyone enjoys watching between the two won't be as intense now that Newton believes he's won the feud.

As much as Panthers fans love their former QB claiming victory in the feud and that there’s no more back-and-forth, everyone knows this feud isn’t really over, and Carolina fans don’t want it to be, because it's must-see banter.

There are very few athletes who can consistently create buzz on the internet and go back and forth with whoever; Cam Newton is one of them.

This feud is the gift to football fans that keeps on giving, whether it’s Panthers-Eagles or just football fans. While Newton thinks there’s no more to be said, the feud may never end, and the fans will be there for it all.

