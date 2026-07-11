Why Panthers Could Trade for Anthony Richardson to Replace Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are at a crossroads with Bryce Young. All signs point to an eventual extension, with the 2026 season serving to determine whether it's bridge QB money ($30ish million) or franchise money ($45+ million).

What if we're all just reading too much into the signs? What if those signs aren't there at all? Well, according to plenty of people, Young still has a ton of work to do to convince the Panthers he's worth keeping.

And if they believe that, then one insider's prediction that they may trade for Anthony Richardson makes a whole lot more sense.

Panthers may trade for Anthony Richardson, but it would spell the end of Bryce Young

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Panthers are fully committed to Bryce Young. If they bring in another QB this offseason or the next, then that would obviously no longer be the case.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report made the bold prediction that the Indianapolis Colts would trade Anthony Richardson, and he listed the Panthers as a potential landing spot, which is ironic since he was technically an option for Carolina in 2023.

Gagnon reported that the Colts are obviously very committed to Daniel Jones financially, and Richardson probably only made it this far on the roster because of Jones' health. But with things trending in the right direction for a quick recovery, Richardson is expendable.

"Potential landing spots include the Cardinals—especially if Jacoby Brissett's contract dispute boils over—the Jets, once they realize Geno Smith is not the guy, or the Steelers, Cowboys, or Panthers as a premium stash-away option for 2027," Gagnon wrote.

The unsaid thing here is that if the Panthers are bringing in Richardson, it's because Young has no future with the franchise. It's because he isn't going to pan out, and the Panthers want another high draft pick to replace him.

Granted, this is a bold prediction for training camp, which would mean that Young still has the season to prove the Panthers wrong. But even nonpremium draft capital being spent on Richardson suggests that Young has a seriously uphill battle to win the Panthers over.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers added quarterbacks (Kenny Pickett, Will Grier, and Haynes King) this offseason, but all of them were meant to be backup options, not successors. Adding Richardson would not be that, and it would probably be overkill, indicating that they're not close to sold on Young.

This is probably not the case, but the tea leaves can easily be read if the Panthers make or even entertain a move like this.