Panthers NFL Draft Buzz Suggests Potential First-Round Reach Carolina Shouldn't Make

The Carolina Panthers do need a linebacker, so we fully expect them to draft one at some point. Two second-round studs stand out as options: Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez and Texas' Anthony Hill Jr.

The Panthers, specifically Dan Morgan, met with both of them. The GM is a former linebacker, and at each of their Pro Days, he was present and spoke personally with them.

What's interesting about Rodriguez in particular is that he has soared up draft boards since the conclusion of his season. He was a standout linebacker, but the Senior Bowl and Combine have boosted his stock.

He was seen as one of the top risers from both events. He rose into clear second-round-pick territory. However, the Panthers may be considering him in the first round, according to the latest buzz, and that'd be a huge mistake.

Panthers shouldn't take Jacob Rodriguez 19th overall

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to new intel, scouts believe that Jacob Rodriguez will be the linebacker taken off the board after Sonny Styles, leapfrogging Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the process. But there is still a huge and important gap between Styles, a potential top-five pick, and Rodriguez.

The #Panthers are among the teams that have done extensive homework on @TexasTechFB LB Jacob Rodriguez, per @JFowlerESPN. #KeepPounding



Fowler asked several NFL scouts to predict which off-ball linebacker goes second at the position this week, after Sonny Styles. The consensus… pic.twitter.com/wDCTjBXdTV — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) April 23, 2026

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers have done "extensive homework" on Rodriguez. Fowler spoke with scouts who expect Rodriguez to follow Styles, though the report doesn't indicate where.

But if Styles is a top-10 pick, there's a long wait between the 10th and 51st picks, which is when Carolina would circle back around in the second and be able to draft him.

Could Morgan, the former linebacker who seems enamored with the Red Raider, take a bold swing at 19 to ensure he doesn't miss out? It seems unlikely, but it is impossible to rule out.

That would be a huge mistake, though. We mentioned above that Rodriguez has steadily risen up the draft boards, which is a concern we'll address in a bit. But even with that skyrocket, Rodriguez never reached the first-round. He's been viewed as a firm second-rounder for months.

There will be some second-round prospects who sneak into the first round, but the teams who do that will not be getting good value, or they'll be picking at the end of the first round when the difference is inconsequential anyway.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But picking 19th, which is more or less the middle of the first round, is not where a second-round prospect should land. The Panthers have bigger needs than a second linebacker beside Devin Lloyd, for one thing, and they need to nail the first pick and get good value.

Fortunately, there is another voice in the room. Panthers exec Brandt Tilis has helped Dan Morgan make draft picks and other decisions, and he has voiced his displeasure with prospects who rise late in the process, which we considered one of the biggest mistakes Carolina must avoid making.

He feels more comfortable picking players who have long been considered good prospects rather than those who arrive late in the process, so he will probably be able to steer Morgan in the right direction.

Trading up for Rodriguez in the second round or even trading back into the very end of the first round for him wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Staying at 19 and drafting him absolutely would be, though.