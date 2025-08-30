Panthers legend Julius Peppers makes 25-year team with J.J. Watt, Von Miller
The National Football League will embark on his 106th season next Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love. It will also mark the 26th NFL season this century.
So which performers have been the best in the league since 2000? Kristopher Knox and company have assembled Bleacher Report’s All-Quarter-Century Team.
From quarterback to running back to every specific offensive line position to special teams, and lots more. Here, there’s a specific look at the “edge” spot. The panel selected three players at the position and named a first-, second-, and third-team trio. When it came to the top three, the voters chose J.J. Watt, Pro Football Hall of Famer Julius Peppers, and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. Peppers, the second overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2002, was enshrined in Canton in 2024.
Hall of Famer Julius Peppers named to Bleacher Report’s All-Quarter-Century Team
“The last 25 years have been headlined by so many terrific edge-rushers,” explained Knox, “that we decided to deviate from the All-Pro formula and include three of them. Even with an expanded position group, stars like Khalil Mack, Jason Taylor and Michael Strahan were left off the team…”
“Julius Peppers was never named Defensive Player of the Year,” added Knox, “but the three-time first-team All-Pro was consistently productive throughout his 17-year career. With 159.5 career sacks, he trails only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Deacon Jones and Kevin Greene on the unofficial all-time list. (Sacks didn’t become an official statistic until 1982).”
All told, 97.0 of those 159.5 sacks came in Peppers’ 10 seasons with Carolina. His Panthers’ resume also includes six interceptions (2 touchdowns), 10 fumble recoveries (1 touchdown), and 34 forced fumbles. It’s also worth noting that former Panthers’ legend Luke Kuechly earned second-team honors at linebacker by the panel.
