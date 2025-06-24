All Panthers

Wideout depth competition for Panthers among NFL’s best preseason position battles

The Carolina Panthers have bolstered their wide receiving depth chart via free agency and the draft. Dave Canales has some things to sort out this summer.

Russell Baxter

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
On Monday, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus focused on 10 upcoming training camp battles this summer, and two of them involved the Carolina Panthers. On the defensive side of the ball, rookie pass-rusher Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen may both be vying for a starting job. On offense, head coach Dave Canales suddenly has a very promising and crowded wide receiver room.

“After Bryce Young closed the 2024 season with an 83.7 passing grade from Week 8 onward,” explained Cameron, “the Panthers doubled down on their receiving corps by drafting Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. With McMillan joining Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, Carolina's top three receiver spots appear locked in, leaving the depth battle wide open.”

Jimmy Horn Jr.
CU football wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. signals for a first down after making an acrobatic catch that would later get overturned due to a holding penalty against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The surprise return of Hunter Renfrow and the presence of David Moore provide veteran stability,” added Cameron, “but it’s the younger names making early waves. Sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. has impressed with his explosiveness during minicamps, and Jalen Coker earned a 73.8 receiving grade in a breakout campaign last year, positioning him as a strong candidate for a meaningful role in 2025.”

Renfrow, a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2021, missed all of 2024 due to illness and signed with the Panthers this offseason. Both Moore and Coker caught 32 passes this past season, but the latter averaged a team-best 14.9 yards per reception. During his four-year collegiate career with South Florida and Colorado, the versatile Horn scored a total of 13 touchdowns as a pass-catcher (11), runner (1) and kickoff return artist.

In 2024, only the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears averaged fewer passing yards per contest than Carolina. Once Canales has his aerial game set up, look for the Panthers’ aerial game to make big-time strides in 2025.

