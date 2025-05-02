Patriots Drake Maye on Josh McDaniels Coaching: ‘Awesome’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Despite having worked together for less than one month, there is already a bit of Josh McDaniels in New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots second-year field general is known as much for his relentless work ethic as he is for his innovative style of play. Accordingly, it should come as no surprise that Maye is eagerly anticipating his return to in-game action for the 2025 NFL season.
“I’m looking forward to starting to game plan” Maye told reporters on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. “I know that’s far away, but I’m kind of getting the itch now.”
Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
Enter new Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Having previously served as New England’s top offensive coach for 14 non-consecutive seasons, McDaniels is back in Foxborough for his third stint with the team — holding the OC title under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Judging by his success with guiding former Pats quarterbacks such as Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton and Mac Jones — not to mention the six Super Bowl victories he celebrated while coaching Patriots legend Tom Brady — Maye is passionate about writing his own chapter of success under McDaniels.
“So far, with [Josh] McDaniels, it’s been awesome,” Maye added. ”He’s been an offensive coordinator, he’s been a head coach. He does it at a high level. His stuff works… He coached the best to ever do it [in Tom Brady] so it’s pretty cool getting to watch old things Tom did. It’s fun to watch the ins and outs of it."
Perhaps best-regarded for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he has both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — skills which have certainly not been lost on his new ‘OC.’
“I haven’t had a chance to really do football with him yet, but that’ll come," McDaniels told reporters in late April. "We’ll have plenty of time here coming up here, but I’m smitten by the young man, in terms of just his personality and his potential.”
In fact, their similar personalities appear to have McDaniels equally excited to work with Maye in the coming weeks.
“Next week and beyond will be super fun for me to really get to know him from a football perspective and start teaching our terminology and language and seeing how he learns best and how he acclimates,” McDaniels added. “But I couldn’t be more excited about the young man that we have obviously very early in the process.”
Though showcasing their combined portfolio of talents may still be at a distance, Maye and McDaniels are expected to begin with working on fundamentals. The North Carolina product made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression under the tutelage of former coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Maye’s ability to be a quick study helped him to adapt to the pro offense sooner than most expected.
With McDaniels now at the helm, Maye will be studying under an offensive guru known for his precision and play-calling acumen. As he attempts to make his sophomore leap, his coach’s insight will be an invaluable asset as he looks to apply what he’s learned.
“I think it’ll be good for us because we’ll be able to do a lot,” Maye said of his upcoming time for working with McDaniels. “I think it’ll be a challenge to find out exactly what is or will be our stuff. That’s the fun part. That’s the chess match. Coach [McDaniels] is great about finding matchups.”
Still, Maye remains cognizant of his need to perform at a high level, in order for the Patriots to regain their respectability this season — no matter the effect McDaniels’ tutelage may have on him. Fortunately for New England, Drake Maye is ready to accept his mission.
“The ball’s in my hands, I think you want that,” Maye declared. “I hold the pin last - that’s what they say. That’s what you want. I get the view best view back there... The best view of the defense. You’re the one who has to know where everyone is at, what everyone is doing... It’ll be great for me to take that next step and take command of sending the guys up front where to go. I’m looking forward to it.”
