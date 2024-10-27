Patriots QB Drake Maye Suffers Head Injury vs. Jets
Drake Maye has been a major bright spot for the New England Patriots over the last two weeks. Coming into today's game against the New York Jets, there was hope that he would be able to lead the team to a much-needed win.
Unfortunately, Maye has gone down with an injury in the first half.
As shared by the Patriots on X, Maye is questionable to return to today's game due to a head injury. Obviously, a concussion is the biggest concern when it comes to a head injury.
Maye had been having a really nice game leading up to the injury. Hopefully, this doesn't end up being something that keeps him out moving forward.
Before the injury in the first half, Maye had completed three of his six pass attempts for 23 yards. He also picked up 46 yards and a touchdown on three carries on the ground.
Jacoby Brissett will be back in at quarterback if Maye is forced out for the rest of this game or future games. As fans have already seen this season, the offense does not run very well with Brissett leading the way.
That being said, there is always hope that Brissett can take his game to the next level.
This is a very fluid situation. No one knows the extent of the head injury and it hasn't been officially announced what the issue will end up being. We'll make sure to keep you update as more information becomes available.
Thankfully, the Patriots have already seen enough to know that they have the face of their future. Maye is the real deal and has been showing major superstar potential already.
At this point in time, New England is trailing the Jets in the first half by a score of 13-7. Whether Maye returns or not, the Patriots have to find a way to win.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!