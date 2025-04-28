Bill Belichick Fires Awkward Shot at Patriots' Robert Kraft
It's no secret that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a rather icy relationship with owner Robert Kraft, and the fact that Belichick didn't even mention Kraft in his book, "The Art of Winning," is concrete evidence of that.
Considering that Belichick and Kraft won six Super Bowl championships and participated in nine of them together, you would think Belichick would make some note of Kraft, but the 83-year-old was nowhere to be found.
During an interview with Tony Dokoupil of CBS, Belichick was asked about Kraft being excluded from his book, and he fired a rather awkward shot at Kraft as a response.
“He’s not,” Belichick said. “It’s about my life lessons in football, and it’s really more about the ones I experienced directly.”
Then, when Dokoupil mentioned that Kraft wasn't even present in the acknowledgments section, Belichick replied, "Correct."
The legendary coach then added that it was a "mutual decision" to part ways with the Patriots when Dokoupil broached the subject of Kraft saying that Belichick was fired.
Belichick spent 24 seasons as New England's head coach, racking up 17 AFC East division titles — including 11 straight between 2009 and 2019 — in addition to all of his Super Bowl success.
Of course, the last few years of Belichick's tenure in Foxborough were rocky. Following Tom Brady's departure in March 2020, the Pats went just 29-36 with one playoff appearance in four seasons before his time with the Patriots ultimately expired.
He went 266-121 during the regular season throughout his run in New England, going 30-12 in the playoffs. Belichick also spent five years as Cleveland Browns coach before joining the Pats. During that time, he went 36-44 with just one postseason appearance.
The 73-year-old is now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!