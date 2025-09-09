Bill Belichick Loses Patriots-Related Trademark Requests

The USPTO has denied Bill Belichick’s trademark filings for:



1. DO YOUR JOB (BILL'S VERSION)

2. NO DAYS OFF (BILL'S VERSION)

3. IGNORE THE NOISE (BILL'S VERSION)



The reason for the refusals?



The Patriots own the trademarks (sans the "Bill's Version").#PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/VmuU3PEcOc