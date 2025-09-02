Former Patriots’ Bill Belichick Sets Personal Worst in UNC Debut
In 511 career games as a head coach in the NFL, the most points a Bill Belichick-coached team allowed was when the New England Patriots gave up 47 in a 30-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game four seasons ago.
In his coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels Monday night, he rewrote history. The TCU Horned Frogs came into Chapel Hill and put up nearly 50 points en route to a 48-14 win. Just one game into his collegiate coaching career and Belichick has already broken a record he ideally didn't want to break.
"Obviously we have a lot of work to do," Belichick said following the loss. "We need to do a better job all the way around, coaching, playing. All three phases of the game just wasn't up to what it needs to be. ... Need to be a lot better."
"Give TCU credit. They came in and did a good job. They were clearly the better team tonight."
Monday's loss to TCU was everything a Belichick-coached team prides itself in not doing. The Tar Heels struggled to move the ball after an effective opening drive that lasted just four minutes, they couldn't wrap up and tackle at the second level and bad miscues from quarterback Gio Lopez led to two defensive touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.
It felt eerily similar to that 2021 postseason game, when the Bills boat raced Mac Jones and the 10-7 Patriots under the lights in Western New York. The Bills were able to move the ball at ease and stifle any chance for the passing game under Belichick to open up.
In that playoff game, the Patriots found the end zone twice (Kendrick Bourne caught two touchdowns), but it wasn't enough. Bills quarterback Josh Allen went 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns — almost a perfect game under center.
"We just couldn't keep up with them," Belichick said at the time. "They certainly deserved to win. Well-coached. The team executed well, and we couldn't do much of anything."
It also felt eerily similar to other lopsided losses that Belichick faced toward the backend of his tenure as the Patriots head coach. In his final season in 2023, New England suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys (38-3) and the New Orleans Saints (34-0). The former -- the 35 points loss in Arlington, Texas — was the most lopsided loss in Belichick's long and storied NFL career.
Now, just one game in, he has the most lopsided loss of his coaching career in the college ranks.
