Analyst Again Rips Patriots' Spending Habits
The New England Patriots went into last offseason with expansive cap room and were expected to be major players in free agency.
Instead, they came up empty.
As a matter of fact, one of the Patriots' top free-agent signings from last spring — wide receiver K.J. Osborn — was recently waived.
Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer and noted Patriots fanatic, has had no qualms about criticizing New England's front office, and this week, he took time to blast the Pats again.
“If you take out picking Drake Maye at #3 (which was the most obvious pick possible), the Patriots first offseason of draft picks and free agent signings without Belichick was legitimately an F-minus,” Simmons posted to his X account. “Bad draft picks and super-cheap discount spending. You get what you pay for.”
The Patriots had hoped to land Calvin Ridley last March, but instead, the top receiver on the market opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans.
That left New England without a Plan B, so it settled for Osborn as well as selecting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the NFL Draft.
None of the acquisitions have panned out, as Osborn proved to be a bust of a signing and neither Polk nor Baker has made much of an impact in 2024.
As a matter of fact, Baker does not even have a single target this season.
The Pats are slated to have tons of cap space again heading into 2025, but the question is whether or not they will spend it wisely, if at all.
The Patriots are just 3-10 thus far this season and have a plethora of holes up and down the roster. While they certainly seem set at quarterback with Maye, they have a myriad of other needs that absolutely need to be rectified.
