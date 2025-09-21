Celtics Star Reps Boston at Patriots Game
There really is no city like Boston when it comes to other sports stars of the region showing love to one another. They've been doing it for decades.
The Week 3 matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium seems to be full of them.
For starters, Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Julian Edelman was in the building to ring the bell in the lighthouse high above the field. Edelman is fresh off his Patriots Hall of Fame induction. Even rapper/mogul Jay-Z is in the building.
That wasn't all for Boston sports fans, though.
During pregame warmups, it was announced that NBA Champion and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was in the building with none other than his son, Deuce. The father and son pair were seen walking out onto the field together.
Tatum was seen sporting a red sweater during the game to show his support for the Patriots as they're wearing their throwback jersey this afternoon.
For any Boston sports fan, it's a breath of fresh air seeing Tatum on his feet. The Celtics forward suffered a season-ending injury this past summer in the postseason in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon and underwent surgery less than 24 hours after the incident on the court.
The loss was a dagger to Celtics fans' hopes of back-to-back NBA titles and banner number 19 being hung at the TD Garden.
Tatum's recovery process is going to be a long one, as there is no exact timeline for when he is to return to the court. Therefore, seeing him show support to fellow athletes in the greater Boston area is always a good thing.
Like any city that's garnered a lot of championship trophies over the years, Boston sports teams have done a solid job of having different players appear at other sporting events.
The Boston Red Sox have appeared at Gillette Stadium, hosting the Commissioner's Trophy following a World Series title; Gronk has "gronk spiked" a hockey puck at Bruins games; and who can't forget in the spring of 2017, when the Patriots appeared at Fenway Park a few months removed from their 28-3 comeback victory at Super Bowl LI.
Hopefully, with all the happenings this weekend at Gillette Stadium with the Hall of Fame inductions, as well as Tatum's appearance at the game, the Patriots can garner some momentum in their matchup against the Steelers.
