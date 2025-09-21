Patriots Takeaways: Last-Second Interception Kills Momentum
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots entered their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers determined to earn their first back-to-back victories since 2022.
Quarterback Drake Maye completed 13-of-21 passes for 130 yards one touchdown and one interception while four-time NFL MVP and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers logged 8-of-10 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. Running back Antonio Gibson led all Pats’ rushers with five carries for 19 yards as the Patriots currently trail the Steelers 14-7 at Gillette Stadium.
Pittsburgh struck first in Week 3, reversing their fortunes from what appears to be new life for the home team. Steelers’ defensive back Chuck Clark just missed intercepting Maye’s pass on 3rd & 6 at the New England 31-yard line intended for tight end Hunter Henry. Yet, Clark was flagged for illegal contact, giving the Pats a fresh set of downs. On the ensuing snap, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball into the hands of Pittsburgh cornerback Darius Slay. From that point, Rodgers led the Steelers 54 yards on eight plays, capped by a one-yard scoring rush by running back Kenneth Gainwell.
Unlike the Patriots, Pittsburgh capitalized on their chances off a possession-reversing penalty call. At first glance, it appears that Rodgers had been sacked by Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams at the Steelers’ 2-yard line for -12 yards. Despite the recovery by running back Jaylen Warren, the Steelers did not have the yardage to extend the drive beyond their 3rd & 6 field position at their own 14-yard line. Unfortunately for the Patriots, cornerback Alex Austin — starting on the perimeter in place of the injured Christian Gonzalez — was whistled for defensive holding, thus returning the ball to Pittsburgh. From there, Rodgers helped the Steelers march 90 total yards on 12 plays, culminating with a 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver DK Metcalf.
New England earned their first scoring drive of Week 3 with a nine-play, 77-yard drive, while draining 4:48 off the clock. Maye followed up a 10-yard run from running back Antonio Gibson with a 16-yard rush of his own to begin the series. New England’s third overall selection in the 2024 NFL turned in a pair do impressive throws to tight end Hunter Henry for nine yards and receiver Stefon Diggs for 11 yards. Maye put the finishing touches on the drive with a five-yard touchdown strike to a wide-open Henry in the end zone. With just over nine minutes remaining in the half, the Pats had cut Pittsburgh’s lead in half at 14-7.
The Patriots once again seemed destined to find the end zone with time winding down in the second quarter. Maye orchestrated a 17-play, 92-yard drive. After being sacked on 2nd & 6 at their own 45 for a loss of seven yards, New England seemed destined for yet another punt. However, Maye found receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 20-yard strike on the ensuing snap. From there, the Pats second-year starter connected with receiver DeMario Douglas on a 17-yard reception — five of which were subsequently negated by a five-yard ineligible downfield penalty.
Sadly for New England, the drive culminated in a Maye interception on 3rd and GOAL, on which the Pats’ quarterback attempted to find Boutte in the end zone. Steelers defense Cam Hayward tipped Maye’s pass which ended up in the hands of Pittsburgh cornerback Brandin Echols. Maye had taken a hard hit on the previous pass attempt, with the back of his head bouncing off the turf after a clean tackle by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig.
