C.J. Stroud Reveals What He Told Patriots' Drake Maye
Drake Maye made his starting debut for the New England Patriots against a very talented Houston Texans team featuring rising superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Unfortunately, the Patriots ended up dropping their fifth straight game by a final score of 41-21. Despite the loss, New England has a lot to be excited about when it comes to their No. 3 overall pick.
Even though he had some rough moments, including two interceptions, Maye remained confident. He put together a strong overall stat line when it was all said and done.
In his debut as a starting NFL quarterback, Maye completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also picked up 38 yards on the ground.
Following the game, Stroud and Maye talked briefly on the field. Stroud has now come out and revealed what he said to the Patriots' rookie.
“Yeah, I gave him a little word,” Stroud said. “Tried to just give him a little word of encouragement. I thought he played really solid. Definitely feel like he’ll get better and better as he keeps going.”
Stroud has been doing an excellent job of talking to young quartebacks. Even though he is just in his second year, he already has good words of wisdom to share with others.
As for Maye, the rookie quarterback obviously has a lot to be proud of from his first career start. He has a lot to work on and develop over the next few years, but it's clear that the talent and potential are there for him to be a special NFL quarterback.
It sure seems like New England has found their long-term franchise quarterback.
That being said, fans will get an even better look at what he's capable of in Week 7 against a Jacksonville Jaguars' team that has been struggling. Maye should have a much better chance to put up big-time numbers.
While the Patriots likely won't be doing a ton of winning throughout the rest of the season, fans will have the entertainment of watching Maye grow as a player. That is always what this season was going to be about.
Hopefully, Maye will continue showing more and more of what he showed against the Texans. If he can do that, the sky is the limit for him moving forward.
