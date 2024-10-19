Cowboys Urged to Pursue Trade for Patriots RB
The New England Patriots are being mentioned in quite a bit of trade speculation with the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline coming up quickly. Many believe that they could consider trading off some of their talent.
If the Patriots' front office chooses to go that direction, they would have quite a few potential trade chips. However, the idea of trading running back Rhamondre Stevenson has not come up very much.
Dealing away Stevenson, however, is exactly what Nick Villano of FanSided is suggesting, with the running back being listed as one player the Dallas Cowboys should pursue ahead of the deadline.
"Rhamodre Stevenson has had a rough season," Villano wrote. "He’s had a fumbling issue that had the Patriots demote him to backup duties. He still forced his way into the lineup (when healthy), as he’s a much better player than almost anyone on the Patriots' offense. The Cowboys could get Stevenson for a decent price since the Pats stink and the team hasn’t put a focus on him after his issues."
Clearly, New England fans won't love the tone that Villano used when discussing the Patriots. However, it's likely that if the team was open to trading Stevenson, they would only get a third- or fourth-round pick for him.
Should that actually be the price tag and New England was open to a move, the Cowboys should pull the trigger on that deal.
Stevenson has had a fumbling issue that caused him to get benched earlier this year. That being said, he's also an extremely talented back capable of making big-time plays.
So far this season through five games, Stevenson has carried the football 77 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He has also coughed up the ball four times.
Adding that kind of a rushing threat to the Dallas offense would make them much more dangerous.
Would the Patriots be open to trading Stevenson? If the price is right, it wouldn't be shocking to see them consider the option. They just benched him a couple of weeks ago and might be open to moving on and finding a new lead back.
Of course, that is all speculation. Jerod Mayo and company could view Stevenson as a key piece of the future for the offense. His presence will make things easier for Drake Maye and the passing game, as opposing defenses will have to respect his ability on the ground.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors and speculation about New England in the coming days and weeks. The trade deadline is coming up quickly and it would not be shocking to see the Patriots make a move or two.
