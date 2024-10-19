Two Contenders Linked to Trade For Patriots WR
The New England Patriots could become a team to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5. At this point in time, it's clear that they aren't a playoff contender, and that could lead to them considering trading off some veteran talent.
One player to monitor in particular is veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Bourne, a 29-year-old wideout, doesn't appear to be a legitimate long-term piece for the Patriots. With that in mind, New New England should consider placing him on the trade block and getting the best value that they can for him.
With that in mind, there are quite a few teams that could use help at the wide receiver position, and Bourne could be a relatively low-cost option.
Mike Luciano of Musket Fire has named two legitimate Super Bowl contenders among the list of teams that could have interest in Bourne: the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.
So far this season, Bourne has played in just two games and has played very sparingly due to injury and his recovery. He has caught just three passes for 15 yards.
Last season, he played in just eight games while racking up 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
Clearly, there are some concerns about Bourne's ability to stay on the field. He has had a major issue with his health over the last couple of years.
That being said, he's very productive when he plays. For a fifth or sixth-round pick, Bourne would be worth the risk for a team looking to win a Super Bowl. He could be the kind of impact receiver that can make the difference between simply being a contender or a champion.
While Bourne seems to be a logical trade candidate, there is no guarantee that the Patriots will be open to trading him. They need to make sure that Drake Maye has all of the help that he can get. Moving on from Bourne would take away a legitimate No. 1 target.
It will be interesting to see what New England chooses to do ahead of the deadline. Bourne is just one of a handful of players that could be on the move.
