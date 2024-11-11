Patriots Have Surprising Role Planned for Newcomer
When the New England Patriots made the move to claim edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, no one knew what to expect.
Were the Patriots bringing him in for depth? Do they plan to start him? At this point in time, his official role has not been made clear.
However, head coach Jerod Mayo may have given fans an idea of what to expect.
Mayo spoke out about his new pass-rusher and his future plans. He views Ngakoue as a piece that could be an every down kind of impact player.
"Excited to get Yannick here," Mayo said. "I've watched him on tape for a long time. He's been a very productive player in this league...he's not just a pass rusher, this guy has the skillset to play on all 3 downs"
Not long ago, Ngakoue was one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. Even just a couple of years ago, he put up big-time numbers. New England is hoping to get some of that this season.
In five games this season with the Baltimore Ravens, Ngakoue has recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last season, he ended up with four sacks. Back in 2022, he compiled 29 tackles to go along with 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Even at 29 years old, Ngakoue is expected to be a huge addition for the Patriots' defense.
Ngakoue could also be playing for a future with the team. Should he come in and make a big impact throughout the rest of the season, New England could consider bringing him back for another year.
It's clear that the edge rusher has a big fan in his new head coach. Mayo and the Patriots know that they have to get after the quarterback better. Hopefully, Ngakoue will be able to help them do just that.
While he was held out of Week 10, it's likely that fans will get their first look at Ngakoue in Week 11.
