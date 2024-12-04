Analyst: Patriots’ Drake Maye Most Impressive Rookie QB
The New England Patriots have absolutely loved what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye this season. He has completely blown the expectations that had been set for him out of the water.
Already, he has shown the potential to be the team's long-term franchise quarterback. He has shown leadership and maturity beyond his years in addition to his elite arm talent.
While the Patriots have not won much this season, they're in a great place moving forward under center.
Heading into the bye week, New England holds a 3-10 record. They're destined for another high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should give them a chance to add either a dynamic wide receiver or major help for the offensive line. Either of those things would help Maye.
Ahead of Week 14, Maye has received some major praise from one notable NFL analyst.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes that Maye has been the most impressive rookie quarterback so far this season. That's saying a lot, as both Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been having impressive seasons and Caleb Williams has shown flashes of superstar potential as well.
“If you’re going to ask me about all these rookie quarterback what I’ve been most impressed by, I would say Drake Maye,” Jeremiah said. He’s got nothing to work with. The whole worry was, ‘We’re going to ruin Drake Maye by putting him out there because of what we have around him.’ And the exact opposite’s happened. Drake Maye’s gone in there and made everyone else around him better, which for a rookie quarterback, that’s some rare stuff.”
He then continued to send a message to Patriots fans about why they should be the most excited group about their young signal caller.
“Of all the fanbases, the one that I think should feel the most excited right now, it should be New England because of what he’s doing and what he’s with," Jeremiah said.
Maye has been impressive and he hasn't had a lot of talent around him. He doesn't have a true No. 1 wide receiver to target and the offensive line has been poor.
Despite the factors that could have derailed him, he has excelled and continued to improve throughout the year.
Hopefully, that development and improvement will continue throughout the rest of this season and into next year. He has true superstar potential and he's just getting started.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!