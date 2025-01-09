Lions DC Rejects Patriots Head Coaching Interview
The New England Patriots were hoping to get an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is one of the top candidates to get a head coaching job this offseason.
Unfortunately, they're not going to get one after all.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Glenn has declined an interview with the Patriots. He has five other head coaching interviews to do and this could be a sign that he feels another candidate is close to getting the New England job.
If Glenn wants to be a head coach, it's almost a sure thing that he'll get an offer this offseason. He is viewed that highly by the NFL.
As for the Patriots, they hosted Mike Vrabel for an interview on Thursday in Boston. Vrabel has been viewed as the clear-cut favorite to end up landing the job.
Reports have even come out that Vrabel could bring former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels back to New England in the same role. That alone would add even more value past Vrabel simply being a top-tier head coach.
Ben Johnson, the Lions' offensive coordinator, is also lined up for an interview with the Patriots. He will interview on Friday and is considered as the next favorite on the list for the job after Vrabel.
More than likely, Vrabel will end up being the guy as long as the two sides can work out an agreement on the details. He has been connected to the Patriots for weeks, including before Jerod Mayo was even fired.
Robert Kraft and company want to make sure that they make the right pick this time around. They want a head coach who can be with the franchise long-term. Vrabel certainly could be that kind of coach, as could Johnson.
All of that being said, Glenn will not be interviewing for the New England job. That much is official.
Now, fans will simply have to wait and see what the Patriots end up choosing to do.
