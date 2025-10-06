Drake Maye Shares Hilarious Reaction to Patriots Game-Winning Play
When New England Patriots rookie kicker Andy Borregales lined up for a game-winning field goal, Drake Maye couldn’t watch.
He had just led an 37-yard drive to put the visiting Patriots in position to knock off the heavily favored Buffalo Bills. Now, despite his heroics in the passing game, he was subject to the sidelines.
“Yeah, I couldn’t watch,” the quarterback said postgame. “I couldn’t watch.”
When he lifted his head up, Borregales was celebrating with his teammates. The Miami rookie had drilled a 52-yard field goal, his third of the night, to push New England in front 23-20, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“(I) Couldn’t watch,” Maye reiterated. “It was just trust. Just trust in him. Back in the day, he was committed to North Carolina out of high school, and he flipped on us. So he went to Miami. But what a kick.”
It was a career game for Maye, who had just one incompletion in the second half and led the Patriots to two touchdown drives. With MVP Josh Allen on the other side, Maye outplayed his quarterback counterpart, and yet, it came down to special teams. With the game on the line, Maye understood the weight on Borregales’ shoulders.
“Pressure, ultimate pressure,” Maye said. “(I) tell people all the time, other than quarterback, I think kickers got it. They’ve got a lot on the line, so it was sweet to see.”
While Maye didn’t quite shut his eyes during the field goal operation, he purposefully looked away from the field.
“I was just looking down the iPad of something in the run game I could have done in the last couple of plays to get another first down,” he said.
As for Borregales, the three missed kicks earlier in the season now seem like an afterthought.
“Just treated it like any other kick,” Borregales said. “Went out there, trusted that the snap was going to get there, hold was going to be great, everyone’s going to block in front, and the ball goes in.”
And unlike his quarterback, Borregales watched the kick sail through the uprights.
“Some people can’t watch, some people can watch,” Borregales said. “I watched it halfway and saw it down the middle and got excited, started celebrating a little bit. Because at that point, I knew it was going in.”
