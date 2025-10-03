Patriots Champion Gives Drake Maye Massive Praise
The positive narrative around Drake Maye continues this week.
Fans, analysts, and ex-Patriots all agree that the second-year quarterback has a bright future ahead of him and the potential to be what the franchise needs going forward for the foreseeable future and hopefully long beyond that.
Time will tell on that matter, but for right now, you can add former Patriots cornerback and NFL Hall of Famer Ty Law to the Drake Maye fan club.
Law is a three-time Super Bowl-winning champ with the Patriots. He was there in the dog days of the late 90s and the early years of the dynasty. So, he has seen greatness take shape; perhaps it's safe to say that Law's praise of Maye carries some validity. Law believes that Maye is going to give Pats fans what they've been yearning for ever since a certain quarterback left town a few years back.
"He is 'the guy,' he's proven himself," Law said when he was on The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday. "This is his second year, when quarterbacks tend to either make progress or regress. Because when you're a rookie, you really don't have that much to lose—we're trying to see and trying to figure [things out at] a different level."
The NFL Hall of Famer would then go on to give the greatest compliment a Patriots quarterback could get.
“But for Drake Maye to make a step forward, which we’ve seen some quarterbacks in the past do, they took a step back in their second year. I think this is a good sign for New England. Now you gotta get some pieces around him so he can continue that success. But I think we now finally have our successor to Tom Brady.”
Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T., who's a former teammate of Law's, now has a successor, and in Law's eyes, it's Drake Maye.
Based on the stats, Maye is indeed moving in the right direction. He went 14 for 17 last Sunday against the Panthers. He threw two touchdowns and rushed in for one himself. Through the first four games of the season, Maye leads the league in quarterback completion percentage (74.0), ranks fifth in passer rating (109.4), and finds himself sixth in pass yards with 988.
Law knows what's at stake in Week 5 as the Patriots go up to Buffalo for Sunday Night Football against the Bills. He knows that, win or lose, this could be a chance for Maye to gain the league's attention on a national stage.
"So I believe in the quarterback that we have, and the team must believe that we have a quarterback. Yeah, he may not be Josh Allen, but we have us a quarterback, too. And if we step up and play as a team, we can take down anybody, especially the Buffalo Bills. You gotta go in there and basically say, 'I ain't respecting your ass today, it's time to play.'"
Maye keeps a low profile on the sidelines, never showing too much emotion; he knows there are a lot of eyes on him. He knows he has big shoes to fill in Foxborough, but the truth is, does he even want to fill the shoes or forge his own path?
We could see the start of something in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.
