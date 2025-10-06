Stefon Diggs Praises Patriots QB After Massive Win
It was a coming out party for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the team's thrilling 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. Following the game, with Maye, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Rhamondre Stevenson earning game balls from the broadcast, spoke to NBC's Melissa Stark on the win.
Diggs' comments stood out. Sure, it was a big game for the marquee free agent — who spent a couple of seasons as Buffalo's top wideout. Instead, he took his time to deflect any positive praise from his performance (10 catches, 146 receiving yards) and turn it over to his quarterback.
"I'm just so proud of these guys," Diggs said. "His first time on primetime, I can't tell ... the way to bounce back, he's a hell of a player, you know what I'm saying? I'm just happy to be a part of this thing."
While it was Maye's career night in Week 5, Diggs was a star in his own right. Playing in his old stadium, the Pro Bowl wide receiver put together another 100-yard performance for the second-straight game, the first time a Patriots player has done that since Julian Edelman did in 2019.
Maye also connected with Stevenson, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and tight end Hunter Henry for major chunk plays in what was the quarterback's first-career game-winning drive.
"(just) trying to give these guys the football and just trying to keep positive plays," Maye said. "Like I said, defense played great. What a night."
Diggs said there's no ill will towards the Bills, though he was spotted on the broadcast staring down the fans before and after the win. He told Stark he remained in good spirits with his past teammates, but said he loves the "game of football more, and every time I go out there, I'm trying to prove it, not only to them, but to myself."
In the highly-touted quarterback duel between Maye and Bills' Josh Allen, Maye might have lost in the box score. He didn't find the end zone with his arm or legs, but played just like his counterpart across the field. On the game's final drive, the second-year signal caller stiffed armed a number of Buffalo defenders and gave off the impression that he plays a bit like the reigning MVP.
"He was running around. He was making plays. You can't say he didn't look Josh Allen like, but that's Drake Maye," Diggs said. "We played good football. We were being us. We were part of being our identity. ... Good quarterback play, good running back play, good team ball."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!