Drake Maye and Tom Brady Love Patriots Offensive Line
From all levels of the sport to the NFL, offensive linemen often do not get the credit that they rightfully deserve. Even at a team like the New England Patriots, this can still be the case.
However for quarterback and recently named captain Drake Maye, it appears this is a status quo he is looking to change. And for good reason — as the Patriots have had a long history of both investing in and developing strong offensive linemen.
The Pats' O-line is often known for its strong pass protection schemes, quick adjustments and versatility which often features linemen shuffling between guard, tackle and/or center as needed.
Perhaps this is why Maye finds it crucial to reward his protectors accordingly.
Drake May, Tom Brady Recognize their Offensive Lines
“The biggest thing from last year that I found is you gotta get a win," Maye said on the WEEI Sports Radio Network. "It’s always huge when those guys up front protect me… rewarding them with something in a big win, that’s always something I’d like to do.”
One lineman in particular Maye could be referring to is rookie Will Campbell, a first rounder who is already ahead of the curve and starting at left tackle since the day he arrived in the spring out of LSU.
Additionally, during the Tom Brady era, the Pats’ offensive line was a cornerstone of their success. Players such as Matt Light, Logan Mankins, Dan Koppen, Nate Solder, and later Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason gave Brady consistently solid protection.
Perhaps it is for this reason that Patriots' quarterback legend Brady recently said a sentiment similar to May — that Brady always found a way to recognize the line' importance.
"When a quarterback throws a touchdown pass, I actually look to see who he goes and celebrates with," Brady said. "Because what did I do? I looked for my offensive linemen every time. I went down and celebrated in the end zone with my teammates every time. I wanted everyone to feel like that were a part of the success. I told the linemen, 'we're all running to the end zone and we're celebrating as a team.' Because I think that's way more intimidating than a [just] a quarterback ... I think winning in football is always about a team attitude first."
The Pats and their offensive line's regular-season opening game against Las Vegas is slated for a 1:00 p.m. EST kick-off, available for streaming via CBS/WBZ. Hopefully Patriots' fans will follow Maye and Brady's lead and make the 2025 season one that shows the linemen the recognition they will hopefully continue to prove they deserve.
