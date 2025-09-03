Patriots Veteran Loves What He Sees From Drake Maye
Only a few days out from the New England Patriots' season opener for the 2025 campaign, and it's becoming pretty clear this team could have something special at the quarterback position in Drake Maye.
Maye, who heads into his second year at the helm for the Patriots, and first time as a Week 1 starter, has managed to land strong reviews throughout his time in training camp and preseason. Becoming not just more refined as a passer and NFL quarterback, but also one of the better locker room leaders this team has in store, too, especially since being named a first-time captain this year.
And among those to notice the major strides Maye's made in his role as a leader rolling into the season has been none other than Patriots veteran and fellow team captain, Hunter Henry, who dove into the leadership qualities he's seen from his year two quarterback so far.
“Drake’s doing a tremendous job," Henry said. "He’s always been a natural leader in a way. Just getting a feel for everything last year as a rookie, it kinda comes with time. He’s done a great job of stepping up and being vocal. He’s doing a great job of leading.”
Maye was among the six captains the Patriots named earlier in the week following the vote of those in the locker room, joining Henry, along with defenders Robert Spillane, Marcus Jones, and Harold Landry, along with All-Pro special teamer Brendan Schooler, all set to rock the C patch on their jersey throughout the year.
It's a vastly different look in terms of what the Patriots rolled out just one season ago. Each of New England's six 2024 captains is no longer on the roster just 12 months later, with safety Jabrill Peppers being the latest and final captain to part ways amid his release last week, marking a complete and much-needed reset in the building from two back-to-back four-win campaigns.
With a new era on the horizon, Maye now officially finds himself as a team captain and one of the most respected leaders on this roster, and it likely won't be his last season receiving those honors either.
