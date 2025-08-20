Examining Patriots' Abundant RB Room
FOXBORO, MA. — The New England Patriots just seem to have a new running back every other day. The rotation of players within their backfield has given them a myriad of options come the preseason finale on Thursday, but injuries toward the bottom of the depth chart has forced the team to try some new names out this week.
Here's how the top of the depth chart looks, and a trio of Patriots who will certainly begin the year on the 53-man roster. Veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, along with Ohio State rookie TreVeyon Henderson, have solidified their spots in the backfield this summer. While Henderson's likely to get more reps than Gibson, that doesn't impact how the trio views their standing on the team.
I kinda like the split backfield ... I have nothing against it," Gibson told reporters following Tuesday's practice. "It helps the body.” Stevenson agreed, saying, “anything they want us to do, we’re all willing to do it."
Henderson's lighting speed and impressive start to the summer slate (two touchdowns, including a 100-yarder in the preseason opener), is sure to impress fans throughout his rookie year. It's what has catapulted him to the top of fantasy football players' draft boards and the hearts of his teammates.
"We got something special," Gibson said. "We got power, we got speed. We got it all, man. So long as we lock in on the details and do what coach is asking (of) us … we'll definitely prove it to y'all."
So how does the fourth spot look, and who will get the nod as the final running back to stay? On paper, it should be second-year back Terrell Jennings, who spent most of 2024 on the practice squad before being activated late in the year. He's the most fluid runner of the backup bunch and found the end zone against the Commanders two weeks back, but has dealing with injuries and has missed practices as a result.
Undrafted rookie Lan Larison, who has since been placed on IR with a foot injury, was in line to potentially grab that final spot. Instead, the team filled his place with Deneric Prince — who now is also on IR. Those roster spots are now occupied by JaMycal Hasty (who spent last year with New England), and rookies Shane Watts and Micah Bernard.
Watts — a Division II product out of Fort Hays State — made his preseason debut with the Patriots on Saturday, rushing the ball 10 times for 15 yards. Bernard, an electric ball carrier during his collegiate career with Utah, was signed to the active roster on Tuesday. Both are expected to fight it out for a spot on the practice squad.
With everyone healthy, the running backs should be Stevenson, Henderson, Gibson and Jennings. But a strong showing against the Giants this week can maybe erase (or add) another name off of the list. For Patriots fans looking for any little nuggets ahead of the regular season, Gibson isn't going to spill any secrets from the running back room.
“I’m not gonna say too much," he said. "I'll say, ‘tune in week one.’ That’s all I gotta say about that one.”
Would Stevenson elaborate?
“What bro said.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!