Patriots Sign Former Utah Rookie RB
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots are adding a bit of depth to their running back room in advance of Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.
The Pats, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, have signed undrafted rookie Micah Bernard.
The 5’10, 199-pound rusher originally signed with the Tennessee Titans after going unselected in 2025 NFL draft. The Utah product was waived on June 2, following the Titans’ signing of running back Tyrion Davis-Price.
With veteran Terrell Jennings having been absent during recent practices, the Pats have apparently added Bernard to provide additional depth behind fellow running backs JaMycal Hasty and Shane Watts. Starters Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson are all but certain to be inactive for Thursday’s matchup with the Giants.
Despite the presumption of his being added as a preseason depth piece, Bernard joins the Pats with an impressive college resume. In his first two collegiate seasons in 2019 and 2020, Bernard played in nine games for the Utes, rushing for 76 yards on 15 carries, as well as four receptions for 25 yards. In 2021, he rushed for 523 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries and hauled in 26 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Bernard finished the 2022 season rushing 106 times for 533 yards and four touchdowns and notching 34 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown.
After missing the majority of the 2023 season, he returned for the team's Las Vegas Bowl game — in which he rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Northwestern. During the 2023 season, Bernard played in just two games due to injury, logging 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also made five catches for 30 yards. In Week 2 of the 2024 season, he ran the ball 19 times for 118 yards and caught a touchdown in a win over Baylor. For their Week 4 victory over Oklahoma State, Bernard rushed 25 times for a career-high 182 yards, earning Big 12 Conference offensive player of the week honors. Bernard’s finished Week 7 by rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown in a 27–19 loss to Arizona State.
The Patriots will close out the preseason by traveling to East Rutherford, NJ for their battle with the Giants on Thursday. New England dominated the Washington Commanders, earning a 48-18 victory in their preseason opener. The Pats then bested the Minnesota Vikings 20-12 at U.S. Bank Stadium last Saturday. Should New England defeat New York, they will achieve the fifth perfect preseason in franchise history — joining 2001, 2003, 1981 and 1978.
