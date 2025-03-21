Former Patriots WR Signs with Saints
A former member of the New England Patriots wide receiver room has found his way to a new home, effectively going back to where it all started.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign receiver Brandin Cooks, an 11-year league veteran who re-joins the team that drafted him in 2014.
Cooks had a short stint with the Patriots, spending just one season with the team in 2017, but still made a major impact –– collecting 65 catches on 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns, rallying right behind Rob Gronkowski as the team's receiving yards leader.
However, Cooks' time in New England didn't end with a Super Bowl victory, as the Patriots took their loss to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles that year. Following his one season, the wideout took his talents to the Los Angeles Rams, poetically going to face the Patriots in the Super Bowl one year after their loss to the Eagles, where things then ended in New England's favor.
Now, Cooks, the 31-year-old pass catcher, factors his way into a New Orleans receiving unit that could use a helping hand.
Last season wasn't Cooks' best, as he was limited due to injury in just 10 games, finishing with 26 catches on 259 yards and three touchdowns. But, if the longtime league veteran can enter this season fully healthy and on a good note, perhaps a return home could provide a necessary spark to keep his steady career moving forward.
