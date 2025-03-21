Patriots Last 10 First-Round Picks: Who Worked, Who Didn't
Reviewing the last 10 first-round selections from the New England Patriots, and what returns the team has seen on those investments.
In this story:
The New England Patriots have significantly bolstered the defense through free agency. Looking ahead to the NFL Draft a month from now, it’ll be interesting to see how the offense will be addressed. In the meantime, let’s look at how New England has fared through its last 10 first-round investments.
2024: QB Drake Maye (North Carolina) #3
- He embodies the characteristics of a future franchise quarterback. That’s the consensus around what Drake Maye showed during his rookie season in an offense that lacked the type of support he needed to truly thrive, starting with offensive line stability.
2023: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) #17
- Last year, Christian Gonzalez completed his first uninterrupted season after suffering an injury that wiped out all but four games of his rookie campaign. Gonzalez was tabbed Second Team All-American following his first full slate. This was an excellent draft selection.
2022: G Cole Strange (Chattanooga) #29
- Injuries and inconsistent play has led to Cole Strange falling short of first-round expectations.
2021: QB Mac Jones (Alabama) #15
- While Mac Jones flashed franchise quarterback potential as a rookie, his sophomore performance fell short of that mark. Coaching changes and weaknesses in the roster didn’t help.
2019: WR N’Keal Henry (Arizona State) #32
- Without question, N’Keal Henry turned out to be unworthy of a first-round pick, even at No. 32. Inconsistencies, injuries, and position changes have marred his career, tallying just 714 receiving yards over five seasons with three teams.
2018: T Isaiah Wynn (Georgia) #23
- Isaiah Wynn tore his Achilles in the preseason ahead of his rookie year. And he’s been banged up every year since then, including the past two seasons he’s spent with the Dolphins. He was a First Team All-SEC selection in Athens.
2018: RB Sony Michel (Georgia) #31
- Competing in 29 games over his first two seasons in New England, Sony Michel was a solid performer, recording 1,843 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared to be living up to his No. 31 overall billing. Injuries created a rocky 2020 season, traded to the Rams thereafter.
2015: DT Malcom Brown (Texas) #32
- Malcom Brown started 51 games over four seasons in New England, recording 186 combined tackles, eight-and-a-half sacks, and six run stuffs. He’s continued his relatively solid play with New Orleans (2022-23) and Jacksonville (2024).
2014: DT Dominique Easley (Florida) #29
- Simply put, Dominique Easley did not live up to first-round expectations due in large part to injuries. He recorded just six-and-a-half sacks over five seasons, two in New England, and three with the L.A. Rams.
2012: DE Chandler Jones (Syracuse) #21
- Chandler Jones has legitimately lived up to the expectations of a first-round draft pick. Unfortunately for New England, much of his success has been on other NFL rosters. Jones made his first Pro Bowl after his fourth and final season with the Patriots in 2015. Since then, he’s earned three additional Pro Bowl nods and two First Team All-Pro selections.
