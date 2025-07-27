Former Patriots QB Walks Back Viral Comments
FOXBORO, MA. — A day after taking a supposed shot at his former team, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton cleared the air on social media.
"I knew they were gonna try and add some bs to this," Milton wrote on Instagram. "LIke my dawg Drake maye cool ash. [I] don't have nun against em at all [and] I'm other than bro, like y'all manking something out of nothing."
Milton also added that he was willing to do whatever the Patriots asked of him, which included months on the scout team before getting his first real game action in Week 18 against the Bills. The former Michigan and Tennessee gunslinger completed 22-of-29 passes for 257 total yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the team's win.
This comes just a day after Milton's original statement, which was meant to praise new teammate Dak Prescott.
"Dak is a great leader," Milton previously told reporters. "All respect to him. No matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help me. I've been in another building. I know how that goes. It's just very different here."
Milton doubled down, also saying he felt like he needed a fresh start with a new team. The Patriots had shipped him and a seventh-round pick off to Dallas this past offseason for a fifth-round pick (that later was traded to Detroit).
"Definitely, I prefered it," Milton said. "That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn't have to do much or say much. So just shoutout to my agent, that's pretty much it."
"At the Patriots, it was more everybody telling everybody what they're doing based off the play, how long the play call was, the play call's longer. Over here it pretty much goes back to my high school and college days, one word is a while concept."
Now unless the second-year player is referring to his high school or college teams, it's a safe assumption that Milton was referencing New England -- who drafted the gunslinger 193rd overall in the 2024 draft. It's safe to say that the comment urked Patriots fans, who argued back that another rookie quarterback shouldn't have to mentor his backup or that the franchise wasn't in a position to mentor multiple players.
"His reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason," Mike Vrabel said following the trade. "We're going to try to do what's best for the team."
As for the Patriots, their quarterback room consists of Maye, free agent signing Josh Dobbs and Louisiana rookie Ben Wooldridge. For Milton, he's competing with former Patriot Will Grier for the second-string job behind Prescott in Dallas.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!