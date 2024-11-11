Former Patriots QB Makes Vow After Brutal Performance
It looks to be the same old, same old for former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones had a chance to show some progress in Week 10 with Trevor Lawrence sidelined with an injury.
However, Jones did not exactly take advantage of his opportunity.
The former first-round pick went 14-for-22 with 111 yards and a couple of interceptions—the latter of which sealed the game—in the Jaguars' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Afterward, Jones—whose Jacksonville squad actually defeated the Patriots earlier in the season—vowed to be better moving forward.
“Going back to our defense, I already told them they played a great game, and I got to put a better product out there to help us win,” Jones said, via Mark Inabinett of AL.com. "They played a very good football game and a game that gave us plenty of chances to win. As a quarterback, I got to get us in the end zone or get some field goals on the board. We were in it at the end, but that’s the NFL. You never know how the games are going to go, so just got to finish better.”
Jones has made three appearances overall in 2024, going 20-for-31 with 139 yards.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots.
He actually got off to a solid start, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 picks while leading New England to the playoffs during his rookie campaign. He even made the Pro Bowl.
However, the following year, Jones took a major step back, finishing with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 picks over 14 starts. Things got even worse for him in 2023, as he totaled 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 11 outings.
The Pats traded Jones to the Jags back in March.
