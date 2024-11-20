Former Patriots Defender Finds New NFL Home
The New England Patriots made the surprising decision to release 25-year-old cornerback Marco Wilson following their 28-22 loss against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Wilson, who had played a small role for the Patriots this season, has now found a new home.
As shared by NESN, Wilson was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll have a real opportunity to carve out a role on a defense that has struggled mightily since the first week of the season.
Moving on from a 25-year-old cornerback was a bit of an eye opener from New England. Clearly, they're not wasting time deciding whether or not a player is a long-term fit for them or not.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Patriots, Wilson ended up playing in 10 games. He ended up recording 15 total tackles to go along with a defended pass.
Obviously, he had not been able to earn a big role with New England. Perhaps being waived was the best thing that could have happened for him. If he works hard and plays well when give a chance, he could work his way into a consistent playing time role with the Bengals.
For the Patriots, the team has dropped to 3-8 after their Week 11 loss. New England isn't going to be a playoff team this year, but there are many reasons to be excited about the future.
Drake Maye is the biggest reason for that excitement. In a short period of time since taking over the starting job, he has already shown off legitimate superstar potential. The sky is truly the limit for him moving forward.
With some key pieces in place, the Patriots will head into the NFL offseason with an expected high draft pick and a lot of money to spend. The front office will have the option of getting aggressive and trying to speed up the rebuild.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation about New England this offseason. As for this story, it will be interesting to see how Wilson's tenure with Cincinnati ends up going.
