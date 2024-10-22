Patriots Should Trade for Panthers Sleeper WR
The New England Patriots will surely be selling off some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and that may very well include a couple of wide receivers.
Multiple Patriots wide outs have been floated in trade rumors, but that does not mean the team should avoid trying to add a couple of pieces.
Let's face it: New England needs to provide rookie quarterback Drake Maye with some help, especially considering how impressive he has looked in his first two NFL starts.
The Pats may not be able to add a legitimate No. 1 receiver over the next couple of weeks, but they should consider some shrewd options, such as Carolina Panthers youngster Jonathan Mingo.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has heard Mingo's name mentioned in trade speculation, and given that he has fallen down a Panthers depth chart that includes Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen (who is currently on IR), Xavier Legette and even Jalen Coker, a trade would make sense.
Carolina selected Mingo in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Mingo clearly had some very impressive physical tools.
He had a pretty disappointing rookie campaign, as he caught just 43 passes for 418 yards without scoring a touchdown. He has also been very quiet in 2024, logging 12 catches for 121 yards.
But is Mingo's lack of production a result of poor play on his part, or is it largely due to the Panthers' issues under center?
Whatever the case may be, a change of scenery may do the 23-year-old some good, and with the Patriots in dire need of more weapons, New England makes complete sense as a destination.
The Pats currently have an unimpressive receiving corps that includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and Ja'Lynn Polk, and three of those four receivers—all but Bourne—have expressed displeasure with their roles at one point or another this season.
Of course, there is a chance that Mingo arrives and struggles just like the rest of them, but perhaps the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher would flourish with Maye throwing him passes. You never know, and he probably would not cost too much in a trade.
It wouldn't hurt the Patriots to explore this option.
