The Honest Truth About Patriots, Micah Parsons Trade
The New England Patriots overhauled their pass rush this offseason, drastically improving a unit that ranked last in the NFL with just 28 sacks in 2024.
The Patriots signed edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson as well as defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency, and they bagged Bradyn Swinsom in the NFL Draft, as well. That's definitely a major step up from last year. But is New England good enough in this area?
Remember: the general consensus was that the Pats would have selected Abdul Carter had they had the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, so they are probably still looking for pass-rushing help.
Well, Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons may have just become available thanks to his trade demand, and naturally, the Patriots are being floated as a potential destination for the four-time Pro Bowler. But is it really that realistic?
If the Cowboys entertain trade offers for Parsons (and they might not even go that far), they will surely be asking for a massive haul, and while New England can offer that in terms of draft capital, the Pats may not have an NFL-ready edge rusher that interests Dallas.
You would have to think the Cowboys would want an instant replacement for Parsons, and there are plenty of teams around the league with impressive young edge rushers that they could include in trade packages for the 26-year-old. The Patriots, on the other hand, don't.
Yes, New England selected Swinson in the draft, but he is entirely unproven on the professional level. Chaisson is still young and is a former first-round pick back in 2020, but up until the second half of 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders, he was viewed as a bust.
Then, there is the whole thing with Parsons' contract. The Penn State alum has just one year left on his deal, and while the Pats still have a ton of cap room remaining for 2025, that will change once the league year flips to 2026. Suddenly, the Patriots' salary situation becomes rather complicated, and the inclusion of an exorbitantly expensive Parsons would further compound the issue.
Just because Parsons appears like a perfect roster fit in Foxborough doesn't necessarily mean that it makes sense when you take all of the other factors into consideration.
Unfortunately, New England probably won't be trading for Parsons.
