Chiefs Add Former Patriots CB to Secondary
FOXBORO, MA. — After hosting a workout for multiple free agents yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to have a former New England Patriots defender sign the dotted line.
Azizi Hearn, a cornerback who spent almost two years with the Patriots on both their practice squad and training camp active roster, signed a free agent contract to join the Chiefs ahead of their preseason opener next week, his agency announced Friday.
Hearn originally signed with New England early in the 2023 season, but wasn't activated for a regular season game. The next summer, he struggled in the team's three preseason games and was released as part of the league's cut down day. Since then, Hearn has had stops with the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.
As part of Kansas City's free agent workouts, the team also signed cornerback Ajani Carter and wideout Keyshawn Smith. Among those working out was former Patriots pass catcher Kawaan Baker, who was teammates with Hearn in New England last summer.
In six seasons of college football, Hearn played for Arizona, Wyoming and UCLA -- using his final season as a Bruin to earn an NFL contract with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. The 26-year-old cornerback also was added to a number of CFL team's negotiation lists, which give teams the ability to sign Hearn if they choose to.
Hearn isn't the first member of the Patriots to now be competing for a roster spot for head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. He joins quarterback Bailey Zappe (2022-2024), wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (2023-2024), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2022-2024) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (2019) on the defending AFC champions.
