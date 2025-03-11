How Patriots Free Agency Pickups Impact Draft Outlook
The New England Patriots cracked the safe on Monday, breaking into the massive cap space to sign big-time players.
Below is a look at what the Patriots acquired yesterday.
- DT Khyiris Tonga (1 year, $2.7M)
- QB Josh Dobbs (2 years, $8M)
- OT Morgan Moses (3 years, $24M)
- LB Robert Spillane (3 years, $37M)
- Edge/LB Harold Landry (3 years, $43.5M)
- CB Carlton Davis (3 years, $60M)
- DT Milton Williams (4 years, $104M)
- WR Mack Hollins (2 years, $8.4M)
NFL Draft Picks:
- 1st round (#4)
- 2nd round (#38)
- 3rd round (#69)
- 3rd round (#77)
- 4th round (#107)
- 5th round (#143)
- 7th round (#217)
- 7th round (#220)
Perceived roster needs prior to the recent signings: Defensive end, defensive tackle, tackle, guard, receiver, cornerback
DRAFT OUTLOOK
- Edge: Through adding Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, the Patriots did an excellent job of bolstering its front-seven with a highly productive mike linebacker (the latter), and a fantastic edge rusher/hybrid ‘backer who has recorded over 30 sacks over the last three seasons.
Although Abdul Carter wouldn’t likely have been available at No. 4, the need for a pass rusher is much less urgent with Landry onboard. However, should the Patriots trade down further into the first round, the organization could still look to bolster its defensive end roster through that selection or another early-round pick. Given how deep this year’s draft class is at that position, the Patriots could find a quality edge anywhere among its four picks across the first three rounds.
- Defensive line: With Landry on the edge, Khyris Tonga adds a whole lot of beef to the interior at 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds.
While the Tonga pickup feels like smart roster management, the Milton Williams acquisition represents a massive splash.
Williams is just 25-years old, showing a steady improvement through each of his first four seasons with 30 total tackles in 2021, 36 tackles in 2022, and 42 takedowns in 2023. This past season, he wrapped up the year with an exclamation point by sacking Patrick Mahomes twice, and he forced a fumble which he recovered.
Including the new mike ‘backer in Spillane, New England should enter the NFL Draft without urgent needs in the front seven.
- Offensive line: The Patriots need to address both tackle and guard this off-season. While there’s more to be done, New England took an axe to the glaring needs by adding Morgan Moses.
Moses can hit the ground running as likely a starting right tackle out of the gate. This will lessen the pressure to address the tackle position in the first round, in a draft class that some believe doesn’t have a prospect worthy of a top-five pick at that position.
If they wanted to address the position with their first draft pick, New England could trade down in the first round, adding an extra pick or two, and still find a quality tackle whether it’s Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., or another bookend.
Either way, Moses shakes up the specific offensive line needs in a positive way.
- Cornerback: In NFL Mock Draft prior to this week, many wondered whether the Patriots could make a move to land Travis Hunter, creating one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL in concert with Christian Gonzalez (Second Team All-Pro).
Scratch that idea.
New England won’t need to address cornerback with a first or second-round pick now that arguably the top cornerback in free agency is now a Patriot - Carlton Davis.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!