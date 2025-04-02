Insider Hints at Patriots First Round Target
The debate for who the New England Patriots will ultimately select with their fourth-overall pick has been wide-spanning in the weeks leading up to this year's draft.
However, according to some new insider developments, an interesting name within the bunch could be gearing up for a long and hard look from the Patriots brass for those honors once they roll around the clock in late April.
According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has fans at "different levels" of the New England organization, which could lead to a major tell of how things could unravel at number four.
"At this point, according to multiple sources, Campbell has fans on all different levels of the Patriots organization - front office, scouting department and coaching staff," Daniels wrote. "It’ll make for an intriguing decision later next month."
It's not to say that Campbell is the number-one player on New England's draft board at this point, and he might not even be top-three on their list of coveted candidates. But, when combining the roster's glaring hole at left tackle with the seemingly good reputation within the Patriots' building, the pairing could lead to the perfect storm for him coming off the board at fourth overall.
Campbell has been seen as one of the best offensive line prospects in this class as a staple on LSU's offensive front, starting in every one of their games for the past three seasons. Through his 2,553 snaps with the Tigers, only five resulted in a sack allowed.
For a New England offense coveting a much-needed boost in pass protection and offensive line consistency, there's a great case for Campbell to be the perfect pick on the board.
Yet, it other blue-chip guys like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter reside on the board with the Patriots on the clock, the opportunity could be too tough for New England to pass on, perhaps with either of those elite options being a wildy favorable choice considering their status as the potential best players in the class.
With a few weeks to go until the draft whirlwind officially ensues, the Patriots have tons of time to iron out their plans for the first round and everything to follow after, but don't be shocked if the LSU tackle ends up being the selection of choice with New England's top-five pick when it's all set and done.
