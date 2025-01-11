Insider: Patriots Discussing Contract Terms with Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots appear to be closing in on their next head coach.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network have reported that Mike Vrabel is the "overwhelming favorite" to take the Patriots job and that the two sides have already begun contract talks.
Perhaps it's only a matter of time before Vrabel is back with New England's organization.
Of course, Vrabel played for the Pats from 2001 through 2008, helping lead the team to three Super Bowl championships.
Vrabel was a lynchpin in the Patriots' defense throughout that run, and in 2007, he made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection after racking up 77 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.
In terms of coaching experience, Vrabel served as the Tennessee Titans' head coach from 2018 through 2023, going 54-45 and guiding the Titans to a pair of AFC South division titles and three playoff appearances overall.
Vrabel's most successful run in Tennessee came during the 2019-20 campaign, when he piloted the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
He most recently served as an assistant for the Cleveland Browns this year.
The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024, resulting in the firing of head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season at the helm.
New England has posted back-to-back four-win campaigns in what has been the franchise's worst run in several decades.
The Pats have missed the playoffs four of the last five years, which is certainly a massive bucket of ice water for an organization that has won six Super Bowls while making nine Super Bowl appearances since the turn of the century.
The Patriots still have a lot of work to do outside their head-coaching search, but finding the right man for the job is certainly important.
