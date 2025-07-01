Insider Reveals Patriots' Biggest Offseason Takeaway
The New England Patriots put together a notably productive offseason, all things considered.
When combining their work on the offensive side of the ball, multiple starting-level acquisitions defensively, and a fully re-hauled coaching staff, it's been both a busy and positive past few months for this Patriots group heading into next season.
However, when pooling together all of the Patriots' moves from this offseason, one notable NFL insider sees one major takeaway that could define just how high New England's ceiling might be for the year ahead.
In the mind of Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, a ton of success for the Patriots next season centers upon one spot and one name on the offense, and it's not Drake Maye – it's his left tackle and blindside protector, Will Campbell.
"I can’t remember a rookie offensive lineman as critical to his team’s success as Will Campbell," Breer wrote. "If he delivers at left tackle, amid questions of his length for the position, the rest could fall into place. Drake Maye looks like he can play, and the skill group is better than average. The team’s defense should be good, too, if they can get a little uptick in performance from the edge rushers."
As the Patriots had their well-known struggles up front next year, it puts a lot of responsibility on Campbell's plate in year one to perform.
For a team with a bit of added expectations and hopes of winning games early under new head coach Mike Vrabel, that's a level of extra pressure tacked on for a rookie heading into his first year pro, and will put his skillset of being a true left tackle to the test throughout. But, if the LSU product can stay steady and standout like the top-five selection he was picked to be, this offense will be in great hands.
Simply put, it's a big rookie season for Campbell, but as he showcased on draft night, he's willing to "fight and die" to protect his quarterback under center –– so he seems prepared to take on that challenge.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!