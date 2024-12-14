Insider Shuts Down Patriots' Jerod Mayo Firing Rumors
Those who are hoping for New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo to lose his job are going to be sorely disappointed.
It doesn't look like the Patriots have any intention of firing Mayo, as multiple reports are stating that the first-year head coach will be back in 2025.
The latest has come from ESPN's Josina Anderson, who had a source reveal to her that "there was never any consideration" to New England canning Mayo.
Using Dan Campbell as an example is pretty solid, considering that Campbell is now widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in all of football.
Of course, Campbell was not under as much fire as Mayo during his debut campaign with the Detroit Lions.
The Pats have gone 3-10 thus far in Mayo's first season at the helm, but it's not just that the Patriots are losing games. It's that Mayo has made a bunch of strange in-game decisions and has also made a plethora of comments that have left many scratching their heads.
That being said, it's not exactly like Mayo was handed a roster chock-full of talent heading into 2024.
New England probably has the worst set of skill position players in football, and it may also very well possess the worst offensive line in the NFL.
The Pats have also experienced some issues defensively. Heck, the one saving grace of the team has been rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who has looked very impressive since supplanting Jacoby Brissett as the starter in mid-October.
Taking everything into consideration, it's hard to pin all of the Patriots' faults on Mayo, especially considering that New England went 4-13 a year ago and has made the playoffs just once since Tom Brady departed in March 2020.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!