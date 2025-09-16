Patriots Country

Mike Vrabel Was Heavily Involved in Patriots Win

New head coach Mike Vrabel bit off more than just his first win with the New England Patriots over Miami, with his hands-on coaching style being apparent to anyone who tuned into the matchup.

Jennifer Streeter

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the midst of getting his first win as head coach of the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel left nothing open to interpretation.

New head coach Vrabel captured a six-point win (33-27) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. Vrabal also coached his team to victory despite the Dolphins taking the lead (20-15) in the third quarter. While doing so, the former Patriots linebacker (2001-08, three Super Bowl championship teams) showed plenty more involvement throughout the game than just coaching duties.

Following the conclusion of the fourth quarter, Vrabel personally congratulated every member of the Patriots' roster as they made their way to the locker room.

I love Mike Vrabe," one fan said after viewing the postgame video. "I love his enthusiasm! He was so proud and happy for his players."

Vrabel was hired in January of 2025 to replace Jaredo Mayo and become the 16th head coach in franchise history.

Under his guidance, the Patriots tallied recorded 333 total yards — 211 passing, 122 on the ground — over the Dolphins on their home turf. The Pats were also one-for-one on fourth down efficiency compared to Miami's zero-for-two.

Quarterback and University of North Carolina alum Drake Maye threw for 19 completions on 23 attempts, totaling two touchdowns and 238 passing yards; he also had a six yard rush for a touchdown in the third quarter.

However, Vrabel could be seen with a rushing play of his own against Miami.

Patriot Antonio Gibson rushed for a 90-yard kick-return touchdown with around seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the New England franchise the lead at 30-27. Kicker Andy Borregales, who previously missed two extra points earlier on Sunday afternoon, followed up this play with a 53-yard field goal — securing the 33-27 win.

During Gibson's play that starting sealing Vrabel's first career win with the Patriots, Vrabel could be seen running alongside the running back to see the play with his own eyes and join in on the celebrations.

So, it appears that the Vrabel years are here for Patriots fans, but this era will be unique in that Vrabel will clearly be known for having a hands-on coaching approach.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/News