Mike Vrabel Was Heavily Involved in Patriots Win
In the midst of getting his first win as head coach of the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel left nothing open to interpretation.
New head coach Vrabel captured a six-point win (33-27) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. Vrabal also coached his team to victory despite the Dolphins taking the lead (20-15) in the third quarter. While doing so, the former Patriots linebacker (2001-08, three Super Bowl championship teams) showed plenty more involvement throughout the game than just coaching duties.
Following the conclusion of the fourth quarter, Vrabel personally congratulated every member of the Patriots' roster as they made their way to the locker room.
I love Mike Vrabe," one fan said after viewing the postgame video. "I love his enthusiasm! He was so proud and happy for his players."
Vrabel was hired in January of 2025 to replace Jaredo Mayo and become the 16th head coach in franchise history.
Under his guidance, the Patriots tallied recorded 333 total yards — 211 passing, 122 on the ground — over the Dolphins on their home turf. The Pats were also one-for-one on fourth down efficiency compared to Miami's zero-for-two.
Quarterback and University of North Carolina alum Drake Maye threw for 19 completions on 23 attempts, totaling two touchdowns and 238 passing yards; he also had a six yard rush for a touchdown in the third quarter.
However, Vrabel could be seen with a rushing play of his own against Miami.
Patriot Antonio Gibson rushed for a 90-yard kick-return touchdown with around seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the New England franchise the lead at 30-27. Kicker Andy Borregales, who previously missed two extra points earlier on Sunday afternoon, followed up this play with a 53-yard field goal — securing the 33-27 win.
During Gibson's play that starting sealing Vrabel's first career win with the Patriots, Vrabel could be seen running alongside the running back to see the play with his own eyes and join in on the celebrations.
So, it appears that the Vrabel years are here for Patriots fans, but this era will be unique in that Vrabel will clearly be known for having a hands-on coaching approach.
