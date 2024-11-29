Patriots Named Suitor for Texans Star WR
The New England Patriots are expected to be one of the big buyers in free agency when it comes to the wide receiver position. It is clear that they need more talent in that area for young franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
While they have been connected to popular targets like Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Travis Hunter, there are some other options they could consider as well.
One of those other options is Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs will be coming back from a torn ACL that he suffered this year, but he has been a dynamic star for quite some time in the NFL. He would still be a quality target for the Patriots if the price tag is right.
Christopher Price of the Boston Globe has named Diggs as a potential target for New England.
"A torn ACL and age (he turns 31 this week) mean Diggs probably won’t get Justin Jefferson money, but there should be plenty of interest in the 6-foot, 191-pounder with six straight years of 1,000 receiving yards on his résumé," Price wrote.
If he can get back to full health and play like he did before the injury, the Patriots should absolutely consider pursuing him.
In the eight games that he played this season with the Texans, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Back in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills, he racked up 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.
Those numbers show the kind of impact that Diggs is more than capable of making.
Looking at New England's offense, they need consistent playmaking for Maye. Diggs would fit that void if that's who the Patriots chose to target. They might even be able to get him at a discount due to the injury that he's coming off of this year.
All of that being said, there is no question that New England will upgrade the wide receiver room this offseason. Who they will end up getting remains to be seen, but Diggs is a name worth keeping a close eye on.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!