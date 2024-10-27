Patriots Asking Price for Pass-Rusher Revealed
The New England Patriots are being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as the NFL trade deadline continues to approach. With the November 5th deadline coming up quickly, one name to keep a close eye on will be pass-rusher Josh Uche.
Uche is just 26 years old and has shown flashes of huge pass-rushing talent, but he has not been able to carve out a consistent role with the Patriots. That could very well lead to a trade.
Should New England actually end up trading Uche, what kind of price would the Patriots for him? That has now been revealed.
As reported by Karen Guregian of MassLive, New England would like to receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for Uche.
“According to a league source, linebacker Joshua Uche has been dangled by the Patriots with hopes of landing a fifth-rounder in exchange," Guregian reported.
That is a price tag that should not be too difficult for the Patriots to get. Acquiring good pass-rush help for a fifth-round pick is a deal that quite a few contenders would jump on.
So far this season with New England, Uche has recorded 13 tackles and two sacks. Those numbers show how inconsistent of a role the 26-year-old linebacker has received so far.
Back in 2022, the Patriots turned Uche loose. He ended up with 27 tackles and 11.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles. Those are the kind of numbers that Uche is capable of putting up in a big role.
New England could opt to hold onto Uche and re-sign him. However, he isn't going to come cheap and he's in the final year of his current contract. Trading him now for value like a fifth-round pick would be wise if they don't plan to pony up the money to get him a new deal.
Only time will tell what the Patriots end up doing at the deadline, but there are quite a few potential moves that they could make.
Outside of Uche, New England could consider trades for names like Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, Jonathan Jones, and Tyquan Thornton. There are other players that could be of interest around the league as well.
Don't expect the trade rumors to die down before the deadline. The Patriots are going to be one of the most talked about teams leading up to November 5th.
