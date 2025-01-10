Jerod Mayo's Wife Sounds Off on Patriots Firing
Jerod Mayo's tenure with the New England Patriots lasted all of one season. The dismissal occurred immediately after New England's season finale, and while the fact that Mayo got canned was not entirely shocking, the timing of it was.
Apparently, a whole lot of toxicity was brewing in the Pats' locker room this season, and Mayo has been slammed with a significant part of the blame because of it.
But is it fair to burden Mayo with the responsibility of the Patriots' disastrous campaign? His wife, Chantel, certainly doesn't think so.
In the wake of the blame game, Chantel took to social media to air out her grievances.
“It never even crossed our minds to tell the truth… But I couldn’t even fathom all the lies we’ve read that are being told to save face," she posted. "What happened to the class????? We’ve been taking the high road and letting everyone do their thing since Sunday. But playing with someone’s name won’t be tolerated. I bet the fake stories will stop before the real ones start…”
New England hired Mayo as Bill Belichick's replacement last year, and it was blatantly obvious that the Pats would not be contending for much of anything in 2024. The Patriots entered the season with arguably the worst roster in the NFL, and it showed on a week-to-week basis.
However, it was pretty clear that Mayo did a poor job handling the situation, as he could not control his tongue during postgame press conferences and evidently did not have a very good hold on the locker room.
Anonymous New England players have spoken out about how much of a mess the Pats were this season, as have Patriots staff members. We'll probably never know the exact truth, but what we do know is that New England is already looking for a new head coach.
