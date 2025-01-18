Patriots Interview Bears Coach for OC Job
The New England Patriots have officially started their search for a new offensive coordinator.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots interviewed Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and interim head coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position.
Brown spent the last five games of the Bears' season as their acting head coach, going 1-4 in that stint, finishing his season with a Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Before coming to Chicago, he was the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
It hasn't been the most pleasant showing for Brown across his two seasons coaching in the NFL, as the Panthers and Bears both had the league's worst offense in terms of total yards gained. The lapses really shined in each team's passing stats, as Carolina ranked 32nd in the league for total passing yards, while Chicago ranked 31st.
Despite the underwhelming results of the past two seasons, he's earned a shot at becoming the Patriots' next offensive coordinator.
Currently, the Patriots' offensive coordinator remains Alex Van Pelt, who has yet to lose his title since Mike Vrabel was hired. Yet, with potential new candidates coming in and trying their hand at the role, the door is at least left open for a new face to take the reigns of the offense.
Expect the Patriots to continue bringing in names to potentially claim the position of running this New England offense-- a unit that saw many struggles throughout the 2024 campaign.
