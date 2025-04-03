Analyst Offers Wild Patriots Prediction That Will Anger Bills Fans
The New England Patriots have been hard at work this offseason, spending a great deal of money to patch up some problem areas in free agency.
Of course, the Patriots still have ample work to do, and it's important to remember that they just posted back-to-back four-win campaigns, so it's going to be a process.
However, Michael DeVito of Musket Fire is expecting big things from New England in 2025 and has gone as far to predict that the Pats will contend for the AFC East division title next season.
"It's a fallacy that you can't transform an NFL roster in one offseason. It's the self-fulfilling prophecy of losing franchises," DeVito wrote. "If you have a quarterback, a top personnel team, and cap space, it's eminently doable. [Mike] Vrabel is overseeing that process. His team will be playoff-competitive, plus in 2025, the only season that matters. It's happening, and it's going to signal a long, cold, snowy winter in Buffalo."
That is an ambitious take, to say the least. The Bills have won five straight division crowns and, barring injury, seem well on their way to a sixth. The Patriots are well behind Buffalo from a talent perspective, and we have to remember that Drake Maye is still unproven.
New England has definitely improved its defense in free agency, but the Pats still have some massive holes, especially along their offensive line where they really didn't do much outside of adding Morgan Moses. And even after signing Stefon Diggs, the Patriots need more weapons.
The good news is that the rest of the AFC East isn't in the greatest shape, as the New York Jets are recovering from a tremendously disappointing 2024 campaign, and the Miami Dolphins have all sorts of problems going into next season.
But New England probably isn't ready to compete for a division title just yet.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!