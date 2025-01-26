Mike Vrabel Breaks Silence on Patriots' OC Hire
The New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel have been filling out their new staff one by one over the past week, hoping to build a worthwhile foundation to help lead the fresh regime.
Among the names who were brought into the fold is former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He now returns to the team for his third stint in the role after most recently leaving for the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
The Patriots' new offensive coordinator will play a significant part in the team's future game-planning and play-calling, and when you ask Vrabel, he loves what New England is getting from their new offensive mind.
Vrabel recently spoke withWBZ about his thoughts on McDaniels coming aboard.
"When you talk about Josh [McDaniels], I think schematically and the way he teaches the quarterback. The versatility of the offense and the base foundation of the offense. His growth in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense and the way he structures a gameplan, having gone against him and seen the system here as a player," Vrabel said. "It has evolved and there is a lot more to it than that. I know from our conversations that he's worked hard and studied, visited and met with people, and we're going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football."
McDaniels has had considerable success during his time in New England, and Vrabel will look to reclaim some of that magic as he tries his hand at leading the Patriots back to glory. McDaniels has spent a total of 13 years as the team's offensive coordinator, having been a part of three Super Bowl victories in the process.
The Patriots have struggled on the offensive side of the ball in recent years, finishing with a bottom-three unit across the past two seasons. McDaniels' addition can add stability and championship pedigree for a growing offense led by a young Drake Maye, and hopefully replicate some of his earlier success. Needless to say, Vrabel is confident in his abilities to do so.
