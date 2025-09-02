Mike Vrabel's Key Coaching Philosophy for Patriots Revealed
Ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of New England Patriots' new head coach Mike Vrabel's coaching philosophies has come to light.
The Patriots concluded their preseason with two consecutive wins and one blowout loss. With Vrabel being hired on Jan. 12, 2025, the upcoming regular-season marks his first complete one with the Pats. Monday's news of the six latest players voted to be the next team-captains also further proves that Vrabel's 2025 season opener is only drawing nearer and nearer.
The news cycle on Sept. 1 also saw Mike Reiss release a story for ESPN.com surrounding the hands-on coaching style Vrabel has made it a point to emphasize with the Patriots.
Vrabel being a hands-on head coach makes sense. After all — he was a linebacker himself in the NFL for 14 years.
Another interest point revealed by Reiss is that Vrabel makes it a point to emphasize the 4 H's (hometown, heartbreak, hero and hope) to his 53-man roster. He does so to learn gripping stories surrounding his players' background.
"We need [players] to put the team first and we're going to ask everybody to make tough decisions," Vrabel said of his relationship with those on his roster. "Hopefully, the better you know somebody and understand who they're playing for, and trying to support, the things going on outside of [football], there's a lot of similarities, and I think the better it is to work with them."
It is also reportedly Vrabel's method of personalizing a league that it sometimes too-often centered on business transactions with players.
TreVeyon Henderson, the 2025 second-round pick (No. 38 overall) from Ohio State who was the team's most electric performer of the preseason, also said that he feels Vrabel's person al coaching style has helped him to transition to the league.
"This team, I feel like it's so close. Coach Vrabel and the Patriots organization have done a great job bringing us together, helping learn each other's stories and things like that," Henderson said. "Something that I go by when I play this game is I play for God and for the love of my brothers. Just to hear these guys' stories, it just makes you want to go the extra mile."
Vrabel is now the 16th head coach in Patriots' program history. The Pats game against Las Vegas is slated for a 1:00 p.m. EST kick-off, available for streaming via CBS/WBZ.
