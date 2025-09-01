Patriots Name Six Captains for 2025 Season
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2025 NFL season.
Patriots’ players, on Monday, voted quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Marcus Jones, linebacker Robert Spillane, specialist Brenden Schooler and tight end Hunter Henry as the team’s on-field and locker room leaders for the upcoming season.
The selections were confirmed by a team-sponsored social media post prior to the team’s first practice of Week 1.
Of the Patriots six selections, Henry is the only player who has previously held the role with New England — both in 2023 and 2024. Both Landry and Spillane signed with the Pats during the offseason, with Spillane having been a team captain with the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two seasons. Maye, Schooler and Jones have earned the title for the first time in their respective careers.
Maye played in 13 games as a rookie in 2024, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching. However, under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Maye has taken on increased leadership duties both on the field and in the locker room.
Since signing with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021, Henry has quickly become a fan-favorite in New England. Having played 16 of 17 games in 2024, Henry finished the season having compiled 674 receiving yards on 66 catches — both of which were career-highs — and two touchdowns. In fact, Henry’s sure hands and on-field savvy made him quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite target. Henry was presented with the2025 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.
Jones, New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) in 2022 has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases. Last season, he became the first NFL player since Deion Sanders to score a touchdown on defense, offense and special teams. Specifically, he was the first in 75 years to have a receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown, and an interception return touchdown in the same season. After issuing most of 2023 with a shoulder injury, he returned in 2024 as the Pats’ starting slot corner and primary punt returner. He played in 14 games with nine starts, recording 58 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one interception.
Schooler has been the team’s unofficial special teams leader since the retirement of franchise legend Matthew Slater at the end of the 2023 season. Having originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Texas in 2022, he compiled 14 tackles and two fumble recoveries while recovering a blocked punt against the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the club. For his efforts, Schooler earned PFWA All-Rookie honors. The Pats’ specialist appeared in all17 games for the team in his second season, aligning on 89 percent of their special teams snaps. He finished the campaign tied for the NFL lead with 13 special teams tackles. Schooler finished the 2024 season with 13 total tackles and 2.0 sacks. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
Landry has been professionally intertwined with Vrabel since 2018, when the former was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Landry became one of the team’s top defenders. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker compiled 326 total tackles, 41.5 sacks and eight pass-breakups in five seasons. For his efforts, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Despite Vrabel’s departure in 2024, Landry continued to play at a high level. He started all 17 games, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. Still, the vigor with which he approached the game had appeared to wane in his coach’s absence. His reunion with Vrabel has allowed him to take on a leadership role in his first year with the Pats.
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure. Throughout training camp, the 29-year-old has routinely aligned with the first-team defense, taking command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic
The Patriots will open their regular season against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7 within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm ET.
